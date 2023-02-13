Samsung brings Galaxy S23 features to the S20, S21, S22 and more

Samsung continues to do good by the owners of older flagship devices by releasing the Galaxy S23’s One UI 5.1 software to a number of legacy handsets.

The update, which will be available out of the box on the new Galaxy S23 series, is reportedly rolling out on the Galaxy S22, S21, S21 FE, S20 and S20 FE smartphones. It’s also coming to the company’s Flip and Fold foldables.

While those phones already have the Android 13-packing One UI 5.0 update, the newer release brings improvements to the Camera and Gallery apps, enhanced multitasking features, more power for Bixby to handle unwanted phone calls, and new personalisation options.

It’s quite a significant update that’ll bring older phone owners up to date with the latest UI improvements. Samsung usually goes a little farther in the spring by bringing more significant new features to the previous generation’s phones, so we’ll look forward to that too.

One of the camera features coming today is GIF Remaster, which the company debuted earlier this month at Unpacked. One UI 5.1 also includes a quick colour tone toggle for selfies, easier access to Expert RAW mode, more powerful search in the gallery, and the option to create a shared family album.

Multitasking boosts include the ability to minimise or maximise apps by dragging the corners, while you’ll also be see your most-used apps when starting split screen view.

The One UI update allows you to set a new wallpaper depending on whether you’re working, exercising, etc., while the weather app is getting more useful with severe weather alerts, hourly precipitation graphs, and a revamped weather widget. There’s also a new multi-device battery widget showing the status of the S Pen, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds and more.

Samsung Internet users will be able to quickly continue browsing on a secondary device, provided they’re signed into a Samsung account, while you’ll also be able to allow Bixby to automatically accept calls and attempt to find out why the person is calling. Google Assistant has a similar tool.