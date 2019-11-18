Samsung’s Android 10 beta is about to hit the Galaxy S9 and Note 9

The Galaxy S9 and Note 9 are set to join the S10 and Note 10 in Samsung’s Android 10 beta programme – but you might need to wait a little longer to get it.

According to a community manager on Samsung’s Korean community website, the Galaxy Note 9 will join the One UI 2.0 beta early this week. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S9 will be added at some point next week.

The comment was shared by community user Note9g, whose post was subsequently spotted by SamMobile.

Unfortunately, this rollout schedule will likely only apply to S9 and Note 9 users who are based in South Korea. Samsung system updates generally land in Korea first, with a global rollout following shortly after − so UK users may need to wait a little longer to update to Android 10.

That said, the Korean rollout is still a positive sign that Samsung has plans to release the OS on its 2018 flagship models, meaning that S9 and Note 9 users can look forward to seeing One UI 2.0 in the near future regardless of whether or not they decide to update their handsets this year.

Google initially released Android 10 back in September, with Samsung following with the One UI 2.0 beta for the Galaxy S10 in mid-October.

Aside from the standard Android 10 updates, Samsung’s custom overlay promises smaller pop-ups, embedded loading bars and simpler button arrangements than found on Android 9 Pie to minimise distractions for users when they stream content on their phones.

One UI 2.0 also comes with new digital wellness features, a more advanced mode and a smarter battery-saving lock screen.

To find out which Samsung devices will be getting the One UI 2.0 beta and when, check out our dedicated guide by following this link. For the skinny on any other Android devices, head over here instead.

