Samsung boosts Galaxy Watch 4 as Pixel Watch remains AWOL

Google may have missed an opportunity to launch the Pixel Watch during this week’s Pixel Fall Event, so the Galaxy Watch 4 remains the Wear OS 3 smartwatch to beat. Well, the only Wear OS 3 watch.

So, Samsung has taken the opportunity to launch a significant Galaxy Watch 4 update that brings improved fall detection, gesture control and a host of attractive new watch faces with greater customisation options.

Samsung is particularly excited about the four new watch faces and improvements to the the Apple Watch-inspired complications. You can now add up to four. The company says the new watch faces give wearers access to the information they care about most.

For example “the new Info Brick watch face with the stats you care about the most, from heart rate and stress to daily activity status,” Samsung explains in a blog post. There’s also a Basic Dashboard, Weather Centre and a Live Wallpaper watch face inspired Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

On top of that, Samsung is also giving users the opportunity to use an animated .GIF on their My Photo+ watch face. The Step Challenge watch face now has an animated bear following you, if that appeals in any way.

Beyond the watch faces, Samsung is also adding improved Gesture Control, beyond the current option to double twist the wrist to access pre-set functionality.

Samsung adds: “By doing a simple ‘knock, knock’ motion with your wrist, you can open a pre-selected app, open the list of workouts, turn on a light or even create a new reminder. You can access an app or feature – your favourite or most frequently used – all without lifting a finger or pressing a button.”

Last but not least, Samsung is boosting the Galaxy Watch 4’s Fall Detection sensitivity. It’s not possible to detect a fall even when the wearer is standing still, and then send an SOS notification out to four contacts.