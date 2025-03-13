Samsung to jump on the hottest headphones trend this summer?

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch its first set of earphones to use bone conduction technology later this year, according to a new leak.

Earphones that keep the ear canal open while transmitting audio through the skull are growing in popularity, especially among athletes like runners and swimmers. They’re also great for those people who don’t necessarily like sticking silicone in their lugholes.

This is one epic Sony WH-1000XM5 deal The outstanding Sony WH-1000XM5 now down to a bargain price, so if you need a new pair of headphones to get you through work, commuting and travelling, these are the only ones to consider right now. Amazon

Previously $399.99

Now just $328 View Deal

Now it appears as if Samsung fancies stealing the lunch money of Shokz, Suunto and others. The regular Samsung leaker Ice Universe reckons an offshoot of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds range is coming alongside the company’s regular array of foldables this summer.

“Sources revealed that Samsung Electronics’ MX department will release bone conduction headphones at the Samsung [Z] Fold 7 press conference in July,” the leaker writes in a translated post on Weibo (via 9to5Google).

“The code name of this headset is “Able”. Unlike the existing Galaxy Buds series, this is an open wireless stereo (OWS) that can transmit sound from around the ear instead of stuffing the headphones into the ear.”

Right now we’re taking the rumours Samsung is planning to enter this sector with a punch of salt, but this leaker does have a good record when it comes to Samsung technology. Samsung already offers some of the best wireless earbuds with the Galaxy Buds range and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the company expand.

While bone conduction tech is growing in popularity, a rival technology is also on the scene. Last month Audio-Technica revealed its second-generation headphones using cartilage conduction to transmit audio.

Many wearers report discomfort from bone conducting headphones pressing against their skull, so anything that can provide relief while still keeping the ear canal open is a potentially attractive alternative.