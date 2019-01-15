Samsung cranks up Galaxy X hype ahead of February unveiling

We still don’t actually know what the handset will be called, but the hype train for Samsung’s keenly anticipated foldable smartphone has officially left the station.

The South Korean giant has installed a series of slick looking billboards in Paris teasing the upcoming launch – though you probably wouldn’t know just from looking at them. That’s because the billboards are emblazoned with Korean characters.

“The billboards – which have been installed in Paris’s famous Place de la Concorde – pair beautiful imagery with text written in Hangeul, the Korean letters,” Samsung says.

“When translated, the intriguing messages “미래를 펼치다” and “이월 이십일” are revealed to say, ‘The future unfolds’ and ‘February twentieth’”.

Last week, Samsung announced that it will hold its next smartphone launch event – titled ‘Galaxy Unpacked 2019’ – in San Francisco on February 20. That’s just days before the start of MWC 2019, which kicks off in Barcelona on February 24.

According to Samsung, the focus of the event will be “a bold new vision for the Galaxy brand that will drive smartphone innovation for the next 10 years and beyond”. Quite a claim.

We initially assumed that Galaxy Unpacked 2019 would be dedicated solely to the Samsung Galaxy S10, but Samsung’s latest tease all but confirms that the foldable Galaxy X (also known as the Galaxy F and Galaxy Flex) will also make an appearance at the event.

Whether it’s treated to a full launch or not remains to be seen.

According to numerous leaks, the handset will be equipped with a 7.3-inch flexible OLED screen that can unfold to form a medium-sized tablet, and a 4.6-inch external OLED screen (the phone display). It should also come with an Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 CPU and at least 6GB of RAM.

Are you hyped up for the Samsung Galaxy X, or do you think it might flop?