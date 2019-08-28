Samsung Bespoke will let you pimp your fridge: Razzmatazz your kitchen now

Samsung’s launched a new Bespoke line of fridges that’ll let aesthetically conscious buyers customise their cooler’s looks.

Samsung announced the new Bespoke line in a press release on Wednesday. The Bespoke fridges have a modular design that will let buyers customise them in a variety of ways. There’ll be eight different “types” ranging from one to four door sizes. They’ll then be able to pick the fridge’s front panel.

Initially Samsung will offer three different material finishes – cotta metal, satin glass, and glam glass – in a variety of different colours.

The cotta metal will be available in charcoal, white, and mint. The satin glass will offer matte gray, navy, coral, and yellow options. Glam glass will live up to its namesake and be available in glossy white and pink colourings.

Related: Best fridge freezer 2019

Finally Samsung’s promised consumers “can also choose overall interior design concept they want.” Though what this exactly entails isn’t clear in the release.

Samsung corporate SVP and head of design team, Harry Choi listed the launch of the Bespoke fridge line as a key step in the company’s ongoing bid to offer white goods to buyers increased choice.

“European consumers have a preference for built-in style kitchens and a desire to reflect the family’s identity and personal taste in their interior design,” he said.

“We are excited to see how Samsung’s new lifestyle innovations of quality craftsmanship and innovations such as the Bespoke satisfy the unique needs of each household.”

Related: Best washing machine 2019

Pricing and availability were not included in the release, though the company confirmed it will be on show at the IFA 2019 trade show in Berlin between the 6th to the 11th of September.

The move is one of many announcements around Samsung’s fridge line. The company has been working hard to improve its fridges smart functionality for several years, in a bid to compete with arch-rival LG and its ThinQ platform.

These have ranged from innovative uses of Wi-Fi cameras within the fridges to the launch of apps, including Refridgerdating, on the Family Hub line. We’re confused about the latter too.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More