Samsung beats Google with four years of security updates for Galaxy devices

Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets will now receive security updates for at least four years after the handset goes on sale.

Until now Samsung, like Google, had pledged to deliver critical security updates for three years, but the company is now going one step further. In a blog post on Monday, Samsung says the new policy will retroactively apply to phones released in 2019, as well as the new Galaxy S21 range.

The company says that for the first two years after the release, Galaxy owners will get monthly updates, but thereafter security updates will be delivered quarterly. The update puts Samsung ahead of the pack of best Android phones, when it comes to commitments to security updates moving forward.

Although this may mean Galaxy owners may be inclined to wait longer before upgrading their smartphones, Samsung is likely banking on the extended support will ensure their next phone is also a Galaxy.

“At Samsung, our number one priority is offering the best and most secure mobile experience to our users, and we’re constantly optimizing the security of our products and services,” said Seungwon Shin, VP & Head of Security Team at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

“Mobile devices play such an important role in our lives, it’s only natural that we want to hold onto them longer. That’s why, thanks to the latest technology advancements, we’re committing to securing Galaxy devices for even longer, so that everything that should be kept protected stays protected.”

Here’s a selection of the eligible devices from Samsung:

Galaxy Foldable devices: Fold, Z Fold2 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G

Galaxy S series: S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, S10 Lite, S20 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note series: Note10, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy A series: A10e, A20, A50, A11, A21, A51, A51 5G, A71 5G

Galaxy XCover series: XCover FieldPro, XCover Pro

Galaxy Tab series: Tab Active Pro, Tab Active3, Tab A 8 (2019), Tab A with S Pen, Tab A 8.4 (2020), Tab A7, Tab S5e, Tab S6, Tab S6 5G, Tab S6 Lite, Tab S7, Tab S7+