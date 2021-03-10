Samsung Awesome Unpacked: Galaxy A52 and A72 5G tipped for March 17 event

Samsung is hosting another Unpacked event on March 17, where it could choose to unveil its latest A-Series handsets.

The Galaxy Awesome Unpacked stream, which will air on YouTube a week from today, could see the debut of the mid-range Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones.

Samsung hasn’t dedicated an Unpacked event to the A-Series before – usually they’re reserved for flagship launches like the recent Galaxy S21 event – but the A-Series continues to gain in popularity and this year’s additions are sure to be among the best mid-range smartphones of the year.

As Samsung used the tag-line “awesome is for everyone” to market the A51 and A71 devices last year, it seems safe to say the company’s “Awesome Unpacked” event will focus on this year’s upgrade.

There’s also been a host of rumours suggesting the A-Series devices are on the way too. We’re expecting both devices to offer 5G as standard, as well as large, high refresh rate 90Hz-120Hz screens, and bargain prices compared to the Galaxy S and Note series handsets.

According to recent leaks, the top Galaxy A72 5G model will offer the Snapdragon 750G processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is thought the other models in the range will have to make do with a Snapdragon 720G version.

Elsewhere, rumours suggest Galaxy A52 5G will includes a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display, complete with Samsung’s Infinity-O Super AMOLED tech. Speculation suggests a 4,500mAh battery, an under display fingerprint sensor and 25W charging is in the offing too.

The cameras are listed as 64-megapixel, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 5-megapixel depth and macro cameras. They’ll be joined by 32-megapixel front-facing camera. There’ll be no waiting for Android 11 and One UI 3.1 either, by the sounds of it.

The Unpacked event will take place at 3pm UK time on March 17, and you’ll be able to view it on Samsung’s YouTube page. We’ll be covering the event as it happens.