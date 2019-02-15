Samsung inadvertently reveals upcoming wearable trio through app

Samsung hasn’t had the best luck with leaks of late, and a recent update to one of the company’s apps hasn’t helped, confirming the existence of a bevvy of previously rumoured-but-not-confirmed wearables.

Following on from the company’s admission of the Samsung Galaxy S10‘s existence and impending launch, Samsung has now let slip that there is now a range of new wearables apparently just around the corner too.

As first spotted by SamTechCentral, in the most recent update to its Galaxy Wearables app (formerly the Samsung Gear app) − designed to facilitate the connection and functionality between wearable and smartphone − Samsung has included entries for three unreleased products.

These are: the Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch, the Galaxy Fit and Fit e activity trackers, and the Galaxy Buds truly wireless Bluetooth earphones.

A render of the Galaxy Watch Active was previously uncovered that outlined some clear design distinctions when compared to the existing Galaxy Watch. It is slated to come in at least two colours, feature a 40mm metal casing, a silicon band and no discernable rotating bezel.

As noted by The Verge, the “Galaxy Fit e” name had previously been spotted via Bluetooth certification but it’s unknown what differences there are between the Galaxy Fit and ‘e’ models. Both appear to sport a narrow verticle display and a silicon strap, just like previous members of the Fit line.

The Galaxy Buds, meanwhile, appear to be the direct successors to Samsung’s current Gear IconX buds. The main tidbit of information already floating around relates to the Galaxy S10’s Wireless PowerShare feature, which will supposedly let Galaxy Buds owners charge the included casing wirelessly, simply by placing it on the back of the phone.

The buds themselves have raised concerns about performance and longevity, with battery capacity rumoured to be notably lower than that of the IconX buds, which themselves have been slammed for underwhelming battery life.

There’s a chance that these new products will launch alongside the Galaxy S10 devices at the company’s Unpacked event taking place in San Franciso on February 20, however, they may also wait until MWC 2019 the following week before showing these devices off.

Tempted by any of these forthcoming Samsung wearables? Let us know on social @TrustedReviews.