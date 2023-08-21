Samsung app offers iPhone fans a taste of that Galaxy Z Fold 5 life

Samsung is enticing iPhone users to get a taste for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 experience and all they’ll need is… a second iPhone.

The cheeky stunt will effectively place One UI 5.1.1 on a pair of iPhone screens “to fully showcase the benefits of the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s immersive screen.” The experience is available via the Try Galaxy app for iPhone, which can be installed on both iPhones.

So, for example, you’ll see a home screen and be able to watch video that spans both of the iPhones placed side by side, while you’ll also see the benefits of multitasking.

For example, you’ll be able to drag and drop photos from the photos app from one iPhone display into the messages app on another. Samsung is particularly excited about how it unlocks the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold FlexCam feature.

In a press release announcing the updated Try Galaxy app, Samsung wrote: “Users can explore the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5’s FlexCam mode. Through the app, users can experience how these foldable devices unlock new capabilities by capturing memorable moments in a variety of creative angles. With the biggest cover screen in the Galaxy Z Flip series, Galaxy Z Flip 5 also enables quick and easy-to-check selfie experiences.”

As well as giving iPhone users the opportunity to imagine life with a foldable phone, Samsung’s little innovation serves a broader purpose; It’s a little dig at the continued absence of an iPhone Fold. It effectively says, and these are our words: “Hey to do what you can do with a Galaxy Z Fold, you need two iPhones and even then you’re nowhere near.”

Well played, Samsung.

Indeed Samsung executives are pretty keen for Apple to jump on board with foldable eventually. It sees Apple’s presence as important for the form factor it has invested so heavily in, to truly go mainstream.