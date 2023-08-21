Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung app offers iPhone fans a taste of that Galaxy Z Fold 5 life

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung is enticing iPhone users to get a taste for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 experience and all they’ll need is… a second iPhone.

The cheeky stunt will effectively place One UI 5.1.1 on a pair of iPhone screens “to fully showcase the benefits of the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s immersive screen.” The experience is available via the Try Galaxy app for iPhone, which can be installed on both iPhones.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 w/ Unlimited data deal

Galaxy Z Flip 5 w/ Unlimited data deal

Samsung’s new flippable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available on a killer contract right now. You can get unlimited everything for £40.99 a month.

  • Mobiles UK
  • £100 upfront
  • £40.99
View Deal

So, for example, you’ll see a home screen and be able to watch video that spans both of the iPhones placed side by side, while you’ll also see the benefits of multitasking.

For example, you’ll be able to drag and drop photos from the photos app from one iPhone display into the messages app on another. Samsung is particularly excited about how it unlocks the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold FlexCam feature.

Galaxy Z Fold on iPhone

In a press release announcing the updated Try Galaxy app, Samsung wrote: “Users can explore the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5’s FlexCam mode. Through the app, users can experience how these foldable devices unlock new capabilities by capturing memorable moments in a variety of creative angles. With the biggest cover screen in the Galaxy Z Flip series, Galaxy Z Flip 5 also enables quick and easy-to-check selfie experiences.”

As well as giving iPhone users the opportunity to imagine life with a foldable phone, Samsung’s little innovation serves a broader purpose; It’s a little dig at the continued absence of an iPhone Fold. It effectively says, and these are our words: “Hey to do what you can do with a Galaxy Z Fold, you need two iPhones and even then you’re nowhere near.”

Well played, Samsung.

Indeed Samsung executives are pretty keen for Apple to jump on board with foldable eventually. It sees Apple’s presence as important for the form factor it has invested so heavily in, to truly go mainstream.

You might like…

Best Foldable Phones 2023: The six top foldables you can buy

Best Foldable Phones 2023: The six top foldables you can buy

Lewis Painter 2 weeks ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which Fold wins?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which Fold wins?

Gemma Ryles 4 weeks ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Google Pixel Fold: Which foldable is best?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Google Pixel Fold: Which foldable is best?

Adam Speight 4 weeks ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.