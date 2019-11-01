Samsung has teased a new 5G flip phone, but it will be tricky to buy one

A promotional image for a Samsung flip phone has surfaced, but it will be quite a challenge for you to get your hands on one.

The Samsung Galaxy W20 5G is a rumoured new flip phone from Samsung that will only be launched in China. It’s not expected to have a foldable screen — instead it will just have a hinge on a traditional flip phone design. According to SamMobile, the device will reputedly have 512GB of storage and will be available in either black or white. There’s no confirmed release date or price at this point.

The 5G connectivity will no doubt be a major attraction for the device, which would be one of Samsung’s first 5G phones along with the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, the Samsung Galaxy Fold, and the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G. China has only recently unveiled its 5G network, so that might explain the hype for this new compatible device that’s region-specific. It’s very unlikely to see the light of day in the UK, despite 5G networks in this country having been up and running for a while longer. But even if the Samsung Galaxy W20 5G doesn’t make it here, there are still quite a few 5G phones to choose between already, even beyond Samsung’s offerings. For instance, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

Although the UK might be missing out on this handset, we’re still eagerly looking forward to the next big things to come from Samsung. In Spring 2020, we expect to see the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S11, which has already garnered some outlandish (but hopefully true) rumours of a 108-megapixel main camera and a 10x optical zoom telephoto lens.

Later in the year, the next big phablet is expected to arrive under the name of the Samsung Galaxy Note 11 — so keep checking Trusted Reviews for all the latest news and rumours.

