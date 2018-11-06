Samsung could launch its Android Pie beta program this week

Samsung may launch the Galaxy S9 Android Pie beta program this week.

The Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) kicks off in San Francisco on Wednesday, November 7, and the South Korean firm has just revealed that it will reveal its Android Pie beta software at the event.

SamMobile has spotted a session in the SDC 2018 app, titled ‘New Galaxy UX’.

“Introducing Samsung Mobile’s next UX,” the description for the session reads. “Explore the new Galaxy UX with Android 9.0 Pie (Beta Program), and see how a Foldable display creates a totally new experience.”

And yes, that’s yet another nod to the keenly anticipated Samsung Galaxy F foldable phone.

Samsung has been testing the Android Pie update, and we had been expecting the beta program to launch at some point in the coming weeks. This revelation, however, suggests it could launch a little sooner than anticipated.

Leaks suggest that the biggest new features users can look forward to are a new font, Samsung’s own take on Android’s new Gesture Navigation, and larger, clearer type in the Quick Settings menu. The firm will likely have a few surprises up its sleeve too.

Unfortunately, it’s likely that the beta program will initially only be open to Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and possibly Samsung Galaxy Note 9 owners.

Android Pie will then presumably officially start rolling out to Samsung handsets in early 2019.

Unfortunately, owners of the firm’s lower-end phones, as a leaked update roadmap revealed, might have to wait a fair while for a slice of Pie. Oreo, which came out a year ago, is apparently only due to reach some of these phones as late as March 2019.

