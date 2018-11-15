Samsung has reportedly just launched the Galaxy S9 Android Pie beta program. Unfortunately for everyone based in the UK, it will only be open to users based in South Korea, the US and Germany.

According to SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus users can now register for the beta by opening the Samsung Members app and tapping the Notices button.

Once you’ve enrolled, you’ll be able to download the Android Pie beta build by diving into the Settings menu on your handset, tapping Software Update and selecting Download Updates Manually.

Signing up to the beta will unlock access to the recently unveiled One UI skin, which will run on top of Android Pie on Samsung devices.

Due to start rolling out to compatible Samsung devices in January, One UI has been designed to make larger phones easier and more comfortable to use. It will also introduce a Night Mode option, which could be used to extend your handset’s battery life.

“Its clean and minimal design keeps the most relevant content on the bottom half of the screen – making it more natural and comfortable for one-handed use,” Samsung says.

“The experience was reengineered to reduce clutter and distractions, allowing the user to better focus and quickly navigate their phone.”

Android Pie – and, by extension, One UI – is also set to roll out to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, as well as slightly older Samsung devices, including 2017’s Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

Unfortunately, it appears that the firm’s lower-end phones will either have a long time to wait for a slice of Pie, or not receive the upgrade at all.

According to a leaked update roadmap, Oreo – which came out more than a year ago – is only due to reach some of these phones as late as March 2019.

How disappointed are you about the Android Pie beta not being available to users based in the UK?