Samsung’s Android 10 open beta ‘imminent’ but Brits could be left behind

Samsung is preparing to launch its Android 10 (with One UI 2.0) beta before the end of the week, according to a new report.

The AllAboutSamsung website says the beta program will commence on October 10, in Germany, after claiming to have received word from a Samsung support agent. Last year Samsung prioritised Germany when launching the Android Pie betas and, if today’s report is accurate, that’s likely to continue for Android 10.

The German-language site (via 9to5Google) has included a text exchange with the purported support agent claiming the new One UI Beta-Program will kick off on 10.10.2019.

According to the report, there’ll only be between 10-30,000 places available in the beta program, so jumping on board quickly will be key for those desperate to take Android 10 and One UI 2.0 for a spin. The report also says the Galaxy S10 series will be the first in line for the beta, with the Note 10 range gaining access at a later date.

Of course, it’s important to take this information with a pinch of salt until Samsung actually drops the open beta for the latest version of Android. However, if the report is true, it could mean Brits would once again miss out on early access to the Android 10 beta.

Last year, during the Android Pie beta roll out, UK Galaxy owners were forced to wait months for access to the preview versions, before the final roll out began in early 2019. Hopefully, Samsung won’t keep us waiting as long this time around. We’d advise you to stay tuned to the Samsung Members app for the most recent information.

Reports this week have shown Samsung is testing Android 10 on a number of its more recent Galaxy devices, as it hopes to tackle the likes of OnePlus, who’ve promised their next phones will have Android 10 running out of the box.

