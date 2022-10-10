Samsung and LG software magic is coming to cheap TVs

Samsung has followed LG’s lead by releasing the Tizen OS – that powers its smart TVs – to third-party manufacturers.

Both companies are licensing their smart TV platforms to third-party manufacturers, which is pretty good news if you’re operating at the lower end of the market and seeking a good cheap TV.

It means manufacturers will be able to release sets running Tizen OS TV or LG’s webOS Hub, both of which are considered among the best smart TV operating systems. It’s something we’ve seen from Amazon and Roku already, with both providers licensing the tech to other makers.

Samsung had initially announced its intentions to offer Tizen OS to TV manufacturers last year, and the first sets will arrive before this year is out. New sets from little-known manufacturers like Bauhn, Linsar, Sunny, Vispera will be available in several countries, including the UK.

It’ll mean the manufacturers will be able to offer well stocked app stores of the best third-party streaming apps and, Samsung says, other great features like the following:

Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free streaming TV and video platform that will allow users to enjoy hundreds of live channels, entertainment, news, shows and sports — for free.

Universal Guide, allowing easy browsing and discovery of all content across different streaming apps, along with personalised recommendations so users can spend more time watching and less time searching.

Bixby, a voice assistant platform that will provide users with more convenient way to explore smart TVs. Users can tell Bixby to search, watch, or perform various features.

LG announced a similar move on October 6, bringing licensed sets access to curated content, Magic Explorer content guides and a Clear Voice Pro feature that aims to provide clearer dialogue. The webOS Hub also offers access to top streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and Nvidia’s GeForce Now.