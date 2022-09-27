 large image

Samsung and Intel say the future of flexible PCs is ‘slidable’ and foldables are out

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung has enjoyed recent success with its Fold smartphones and has set sights on the PC realm by debuting a 17-inch slidable device at the Intel Innovation 2022 event.

Instead of folding the display like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, the prototype slides out from a 13-inch tablet into a much larger 17-inch display that could be used as a monitor for more traditional use case. Of course, there isn’t a keyboard connected, but it could easily be docked or used with a kickstand, for example.

The demonstration from JS Choi, the CEO of Samsung Display, suggests Samsung is betting on this sliding technology for its PC line, rather than relying on the foldable tech it has worked so hard to pioneer in phones and tablets.

The brief demo looked remarkably seamless for a concept piece. However, it was for a static image. Cho said: “We’re announcing the world’s first 17-inch slidable display for PCs “This device will satisfy various needs for a larger screen and portability as well.”

It’s unclear whether Samsung and Intel plans to partner to make this product commercially available, or how long that will be before it becomes a reality. For Intel’s part, it’s ambitions in the flexible PC sector also appear to be centred on the sliding technology.

Elsewhere, Intel announced its 13th Gen ‘Raptor Lake’ processors, including the flagship Core i9-13900K. Intel says it is the world’s fastest desktop processor offering the world’s beast gaming experience. It offers 24 cores, 32 threads, and is clocked at 5.8GHz. It adds up to 15% improved single-threaded performance and up to a 41% boost for multi-threaded performance. There’ll be a 128GB memory capacity for the combined DDR5 and DDR4 RAM with Max Turbo Power of 253W.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.
