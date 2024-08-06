Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung all but confirms the Galaxy S24 FE

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung has seemingly confirmed the existence of the Galaxy S24 FE, its next affordable flagship phone.

As spotted by SamMobile, Samsung has posted a support page for a device with the model number of SM-S721B on its official French website. This model is widely held to be the international version of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, with the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE being named the SM-S711B.

The support page doesn’t offer any further insight into the Galaxy S24 FE, but its mere existence is sufficient. Given that this a live support page, it indicates that an official launch announcement could be imminent.

Last year the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE hit the market on October 5, so it would appear to be somewhat premature. However, one of the widespread criticisms of last year’s phone – certainly from us – was that it launched too late to be a truly viable option.

The Galaxy S23 FE launched almost eight months after the rest of the Galaxy S23 series, while the Galaxy 24 range hit the market just three months later. This instantly made the Galaxy S23 FE look and feel somewhat outdated.

Hopefully this all indicates that Samsung has learned from its mistakes and will launch the Galaxy S24 FE at around the half way point between its two flagship generations.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Galaxy S24 FE will run on the Exynos 2400, which is the same chip as the international model of the Galaxy S24. It will apparently have a larger display than the 6.4-inch Galaxy S23 FE, but smaller bezels. The main camera will reportedly be a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3.

Other than its poor timing, we liked the Galaxy S23 FE quite a lot. in our 7 out of 10 review, we praised its flagship design, strong performance, and all-day battery life.

You might like…

These Campfire Audio Astrolith IEMs look absolutely gorgeous

These Campfire Audio Astrolith IEMs look absolutely gorgeous

Kob Monney 1 hour ago
Next Apple Watch SE could be made from plastic

Next Apple Watch SE could be made from plastic

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Next Google TV streamer could cost almost double

Next Google TV streamer could cost almost double

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Google Search dominance faces grave threat after monopoly ruling

Google Search dominance faces grave threat after monopoly ruling

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Google pulls Gemini AI Olympics advertisement after backlash

Google pulls Gemini AI Olympics advertisement after backlash

Chris Smith 4 days ago
How to watch WWE SummerSlam 2024: UK start time and full card

How to watch WWE SummerSlam 2024: UK start time and full card

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words