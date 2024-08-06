Samsung all but confirms the Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung has seemingly confirmed the existence of the Galaxy S24 FE, its next affordable flagship phone.

As spotted by SamMobile, Samsung has posted a support page for a device with the model number of SM-S721B on its official French website. This model is widely held to be the international version of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, with the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE being named the SM-S711B.

The support page doesn’t offer any further insight into the Galaxy S24 FE, but its mere existence is sufficient. Given that this a live support page, it indicates that an official launch announcement could be imminent.

Last year the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE hit the market on October 5, so it would appear to be somewhat premature. However, one of the widespread criticisms of last year’s phone – certainly from us – was that it launched too late to be a truly viable option.

The Galaxy S23 FE launched almost eight months after the rest of the Galaxy S23 series, while the Galaxy 24 range hit the market just three months later. This instantly made the Galaxy S23 FE look and feel somewhat outdated.

Hopefully this all indicates that Samsung has learned from its mistakes and will launch the Galaxy S24 FE at around the half way point between its two flagship generations.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Galaxy S24 FE will run on the Exynos 2400, which is the same chip as the international model of the Galaxy S24. It will apparently have a larger display than the 6.4-inch Galaxy S23 FE, but smaller bezels. The main camera will reportedly be a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3.

Other than its poor timing, we liked the Galaxy S23 FE quite a lot. in our 7 out of 10 review, we praised its flagship design, strong performance, and all-day battery life.