Samsung’s mad AirDresser home dry cleaner comes to the UK

While Samsung is busy preparing the Galaxy S20 and pushing the world into a new era of 8K televisions, it isn’t neglecting its remit in the housekeeping realm.

The Korean firm has revealed its dry cleaning machine for the home, which it calls the AirDresser, for the UK market. The company says the solution will remove dust and germs, while refreshing and sanitising clothes.

All owners have to do is hang the garment inside the unit and initiate a cycle, which uses jets of air in order to loosen and remove engrained dust. The AirDresser then uses a high temperature JetStream in order to sanitise the clothes and shift bacteria, virus and allergens. Samsung says this part of the process remove 99.9% of 4 major viruses – Adenovirus, Influenza, Corona Virus and Herpesvirus.

The AirDresser doesn’t stop there. There’s a Deodorizing Filter that’ll get rid of the stenches you pick up throughout the day from things like sweat, tobacco, and food. There’s also tech inside that prevents those odours building up inside the unit.

Samsung says it’s so quiet you can even keep the unit in the bedroom with the rest of your clothes and it’ll only require cleaning every 40 cycles. The company claims it will save money in dry cleaning bills, as well as regular laundry cycles because it’s more efficient. It’ll also contribute to the longevity of your clothes, because you won’t have to put them in the washing machine as often or even run the iron over them.

“AirDresser is Samsung’s response to consumer demand for more dynamic performance from even basic appliances,” said Jennifer Song, Samsung’s VP of digital appliances.

Now comes the bad news, the item is available exclusively from Samsung.com for a princely sum of £1,999. Are your dry cleaning bills so high this would be a worthwhile purchase? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …