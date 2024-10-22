Samsung again dashes hopes of cheaper Galaxy Z Fold

Samsung launched a Special Edition version of its Galaxy Z Fold phone in the far east this week, but those hoping for a Cheaper Edition will continue to be disappointed.

While Samsung has launched its lightest and largest foldable yet, many seeking to embrace the form factor would rather see Samsung offer a version of the phone at a more agreeable price point. At full price, Samsung asks £1,799 for a brand new Z Fold 6.

Despite rumours throughout 2024 that a more affordable Z Fold could be on the way, Samsung went with a better version it is choosing only to sell in Korea and China.

Now the company has confirmed it has no plans to dive into the more affordable realm, at least when it comes to the Z Fold range – the Z Flip range is cheaper.

SamMobile reports a Samsung Electronics official as saying: “Rather than considering it [the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition] a premium product, it’s a product released to expand your options. You can choose according to your taste. As of now, we have no plans to release a separate product with a lower price.”

So, there you have it. Samsung doesn’t seem to be planning to lower the cost of its premium foldable range, even amid much stiffer competition from the likes of the Honor Magic V3, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Motorola Razr Ultra 50, and others.

Our reviewer now ranks the Honor Magic V3 as the best book-style foldable, calling it impressively thin and light and praising the improved durability, near crease-less inner display, and easy all-day battery life.

That model is only mildly cheaper than Samsung’s, starting at £1,699. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, meanwhile, starts at £1,749.

It seems there’s no great race to the middle of the market for companies that have invested huge sums in creating brilliant foldable displays.