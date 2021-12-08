Samsung adds NextUp comedy channel to its Smart Start platform

Christmas is almost here and people will be spending plenty of time catching up on all the stuff they missed throughout the year, and Samsung is doing its best to provide smart TV owners with plenty to gorge on.

You may remember from earlier in the year that Samsung unveiled its Smart Start promotion. For those unaware, Samsung offered customers of new smart TV purchases over £200 worth of offers on apps and entertainment when they bought a 2020 or 2021 TV.

As part of that platform, Samsung has added comedy streaming channel NextUp to its selection of app subscriptions, joining YouTube Premium, Rakuten TV, Tidal music and Brtibox as part of the promotion.

NextUp curates “the very best of the UK’s comedy scene”, offering viewers the experience of watching stand-up comedy with live streams direct from venues such as The Comedy Store and The Pleasance. Viewers of the channel can also watch on demand hundreds of stand-up comedy specials, all ad-free.

The idea behind Smart Start is to give viewers the chance to try out premium apps on their brand new TV during the first few months of ownership without having to pay for the subscriptions. If you like it, you can carry on; if you don’t, then you’re not obliged to continue.

The offer is available to anyone who activates a new 2020 or 2021 Samsung Smart TV between 30 June 2021 and 6 Jan 2022, with a 3-month subscription included with their purchase. So, if you bought a new Samsung TV during Black Friday, you’ll be entitled to receive this offer.

Sarah Henley, COO of NextUp said: “We’re really excited to be part of Samsung’s Smart Start offering. Our mission is to be the home of live comedy, and this partnership goes a long way to making that happen. Members will be able to view incredible specials from the most exciting upcoming names in comedy, and live gigs from the best clubs in Britain from the comfort of their sofas – unfiltered, unedited and with no queue for the toilet! And now, more than ever, people really do need a laugh!”