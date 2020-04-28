Samsung 8K QLED TVs aren’t a “photobiological LED hazard”

New safety certifications for Samsung’s 2020 QLED lineup confirm that light emitted from the 8K and 4K TVs pose no photobiological hazard to users.

Samsung is the first company in the TV industry to receive a safety certification confirming that the bright light emitted by its new QLED TVs does not pose a photobiological LED hazard to consumers, the South Korean company has announced.

The first safety verification comes from US safety science company Underwriters Laboratories (UL), while the second “eye safety” certification was confirmed by German group Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker (VDE). Both UL and VDE tested the brightest TVs in Samsung’s 2020 QLED lineup – the Samsung 65Q900T 8K TV and the Samsung 65Q90T 4K model. The two devices were tested for their blue light, ultraviolet rays and infrared rays.

The new certifications state that Samsung’s QLED TVs pose no photobiological LED threat despite the devices’ high brightness levels. This is based on photobiological standards set by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

“While Samsung QLED TVs emit high luminance and brightness, our TVs are designed to protect the eyesight without losing the truly immersive viewing experience,” said Yong Hoon Choi, the executive vice president of Samsung’s visual display business.

“We are pleased to be recognized by UL and VDE for these efforts and will continue to make the safety of our customers a top priority as we develop our products.”

Samsung launched its 2020 QLED lineup with the unveiling of its 8K Infinity Screen flagship TV at CES in January. The Q950TS is just 15mm thick and features a display that claims 99% of the screen. While not all of Samsung’s 8K TVs feature infinity screens, every model in the 8K range does meet the display requirements of the 8K Association and the CTA.

The lineup also features a new AI Quantum Processor with 8K upscaling, an adaptive picture mode to adjust to your environment and object tracking sound to match audio up with movements on-screen.

