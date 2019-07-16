Samsung 1TB SSD: Lowest price ever for Prime Day

On the hunt for a Prime Day deal but nothing tickling your fancy, almost everyone could benefit from this amazing Samsung 1TB 860 EVO SSD – down to a best-ever £99.99.

You can save a massive 62% off the regular £263.54 RRP this Prime Day. This Samsung 1TB SSD has never made its way below £100 before so make sure to take advantage before the day is out.

Samsung SSD Deal Samsung MZ-76E1T0B/EU 1 TB 860 EVO Sata III 64L V NAND Solid State Drive The Samsung 1TB 860 EVO SSD is a great option for gamers and power users alike. Whether you are looking for a way to speed up your games' loading times or just give your PC an overall boost, you can't miss with this SSD.

An SSD is such a simple upgrade to give your PC a boost – no matter if you are a gamer or just fancy giving your computer a refresh. This SSD will significantly increase loading times and 1TB of storage gives you plenty of space too.

For a long while, PC users were saddled with more traditional hard disk drives (HDD) – drives using moving parts to transfer data. Solid-state drives (SSD) are a significant step up. SSDs take up less physical space and have no ageing moving parts. The latest tech gives you blistering performance – 508.8MB/sec read speeds and 526.8MB/sec write speeds.

Related: Amazon Prime Day Deals 2019

Here at Trusted Reviews, we were big fans of the Samsung 1TB 860 EVO SSD. Our review gave the SSD a 4.5/5 star rating and said: “If you’re looking for value, or you have an older computer that can’t accept an NVMe drive, then the 860 Evo is the drive to buy. It’s a little more expensive than the older 850 Evo, with the 1TB version costing £46 more at launch. But, in my opinion, this is money well spent. Not only do you get the improved performance of the new drive, but you benefit from increased reliability too”.

Samsung SSD Deal Samsung MZ-76E1T0B/EU 1 TB 860 EVO Sata III 64L V NAND Solid State Drive The Samsung 1TB 860 EVO SSD is a great option for gamers and power users alike. Whether you are looking for a way to speed up your games' loading times or just give your PC an overall boost, you can't miss with this SSD.

There isn’t a whole lot of time left in this year’s Prime Day and we don’t know when the Samsung 1TB SSD will get down this low again. Remember the Samsung 1TB is currently going for £99.99 – a price which is a huge 62% off the RRP.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More