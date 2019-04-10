There’s Still Time to get Samsung’s 1TB 860 EVO SSD at its Cheapest Price Yet

Calling all PC gamers, Amazon has lobbed the Samsung EVO SSD 1TB and 2TB with their biggest price cut yet for a limited time only.

As any PC builder will know, looking for an upgrade in storage can usually come at great expense, but with games and movies always increasing in size, it’s a necessary purchase. Until April 15th however, you can pick up a 1TB Samsung EVO SSD for just £102.99 – that’s a ridiculous saving of £150.70 to be had.

If 1TB just won’t quite cut it then you’re in luck, there’s an even more sizeable discount available for the 2TB variety. Rewarding the ambitious among us, Amazon has seen fit to whack the price down from £619.49 to only £204.

Taking a look at the price history for either product shows that they have never been this cheap on Amazon before, so there’s no telling when they’ll be this affordable again. If you’ve been holding out for a chance to buy some storage without breaking the bank, now’s the time to do it.

For anyone who’s still using a HDD as their main storage device, the benefits of upgrading can’t be understated. With an SSD, you’ll be able to access your precious files at a much faster rate than you ever could with a HDD in tow.

While we haven’t reviewed these particular Samsung EVO models, they both hold a five-star rating from customers on Amazon. One verified buyer detailed:

“I have installed a few of these now in a variety of PCs and laptops. As far as these things go its always been a pretty simple process using the supplied Samsung data transfer software to clone your existing operating system and data onto the new SSD and then installing the new drive in place of your old one.”

There’s still stock available for both SSDs, but with Amazon’s sale running until April 15th, there’s no telling if it’ll sell out before then. To be on the safe side, we recommend jumping on the deal as soon as possible.

