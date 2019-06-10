Sam Fisher makes an appearance at E3 2019, but it’s a mobile game

Ubisoft has unveiled a new mobile game, Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad, a mobile game that has characters from across the entire Tom Clancy universe and depositing them onto your iOS or Android devices.

The game is a 5 v 5 game that appears to be a top-down turn-based tactics game. It features characters from Ghost Recon, The Division, Rainbow Six and even Splinter Cell, although there’s no word on if we will see characters from early Clancy-verse games like H.A.W.X or even Ruse.

Related: E3 2019

Many of the popular characters from recent games seem to be in: Sam Fisher makes an appearance, as does Nomad from Ghost Recon Wildlands and Montagne from Rainbow Six Siege. I’d like to see some older characters, like Rainbow Six’s Ding Chavez or Splinter Cell’s Anna Grímsdóttir get a run out, but I imagine this is for gamers familiar with Ubisoft’s recent output and not the Clancy crusties like myself.

Yes, that is the least flattering way i’ve ever described myself, thank you.

The game seems like it will work in practice quite similarly to Sega Heroes, with characters able to be collected and upgraded through play or pay, before they’re used properly. Sign up now and you’ll also get access to Colonel Cole D. Walker, leader of the Wolves faction in the forthcoming Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. There’s no word on if Jon Bernthal, who plays the role in the AAA game, will also be lending his voice to the mobile version.

There’s a trailer. Take a look.

As ever, as soon as we know more we’ll bring it straight to the site. In the meantime, if you want a taste you can go and preregister you can go to the Elite Squad website. Yes, the name really is Elite Squad. I think they pick these game names by rummaging around in a big hat filled with torn up Clancy novels at this point.