Salzburg vs Frankfurt − Where and when to watch tonight’s Europa League clash

Salzburg face Frankfurt for the second time in two weeks tonight, for the second leg of their Europa League last 32 tie. Frankfurt won 4-1 in the first leg, which means Salzburg, who were knocked out of the Champions League before Christmas, have a big job on their hands. Whoever goes through tonight will face Basel in the next round. Here’s how to tune in to Salzburg vs Frankfurt today, no matter where you are.

Salzburg vs Frankfurt kick-off time

Salzburg vs Frankfurt is set to kick off at 5pm GMT, which is 6pm local time in Salzburg, which is where the match is being played.

If you’re based in the US, that’s 12pm Eastern Time or 9am Pacific Time.

Salzburg vs Frankfurt TV channel

BT has the broadcast rights to this, and Salzburg vs Frankfurt is being shown on BT Sport 3.

How to live stream Salzburg vs Frankfurt − even if you’re not in the UK

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Worried that you might not be able to live stream BT Sport where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Salzburg vs Frankfurt − Match preview

Both Salzburg and Frankfurt have had some of their best players snatched from them in recent months.

Frankfurt lost the extremely influential pairing of Luka Jovic and Sebastien Haller in the summer, while Salzburg had to wave goodbye to Takumi Minamino and Erling Braut Haaland in the January transfer window just gone.

The Austrian side looked impressive during the Champions League group stage, but that was before losing their two star players. Frankfurt, with the likes of Goncalo Paciencia, Bas Dost, Daichi Kamada and Andre Silva at their disposal, will be confident of progressing.

