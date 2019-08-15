Saints Row sequel is “deep in development” at Volition, THQ Nordic confirms

Speaking in a recent earnings call, THQ Nordic confirmed that a new entry in the Saints Row franchise is “deep in development” at Volition.

This announcement was made alongside a number of surprise reveals during the company’s earnings call, which has plentiful projects in the works at the time of writing. In fact, it aims to release “at least two major AAA-releases” before March 2021.

Volition, whose previous project was the critically and commercially mixed Agents of Mayhem, is helming the sequel to a series it helped create way back in 2006. Yes, it really has been that long since it graced the Xbox 360.

Little was revealed about the game beyond the fact it’s deep into production, implying that an announcement of sorts might be on the way. Perhaps at Gamescom next week we’ll see the curtain lifted on the project?

Saints Row 4 launched way back in 2013, depicting the once humble gangsters as government officials with superpowers locked inside a Matrix-esque simulation. Oh, and you play as the President of the United States fighting off hordes of alien invaders.

Volition revelled in the series’ ridiculous nature, growing from a mere clone of superior open-world titles into its own brilliant beast. Saints Row The Third is still one of my favourite games of the past decade.

Unfortunately, the franchise vanished on a mediocre note with Gat out of Hell, a hellish expansion that proved bland and repetitive compared to its excellent siblings. We’d love for the fifth entry (or potential reboot) to lean into the enjoyable, tongue-in-cheek tone the series embraced at its peak.

It was genuinely hilarious all those years ago, striking a balance between sharp, comedic writing and absurd gameplay scenarios that grew more and more bizarre the closer you came to the end credits.

