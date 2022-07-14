Saints Row (2022): Release date, price, trailers and gameplay

The new Saints Row (2022) is an upcoming third-person shooter, and will act as a reboot for the renowned series.

The game will still focus on the series’ iconic chaos, but there is a new cast of characters and a more measured approach when compared to the original game.

If you want to know more about the new Saints Row game, including the release date, gameplay and trailers, make sure you keep reading.

Saints Row (2022) is set to launch on 23 August 2022.

Originally, this game was going to be released in February of this year, but was delated to the latter end of 2022.

Price

Saints Row will be released on multiple platforms, including some last-generation consoles, so you don’t need to upgrade your console to get in on the action.

There are three different editions of the game available for pre-order now, check out the price breakdowns below:

Trailers

A couple of trailers have dropped for the new Saints Row game. You can check out the announcement trailer for the show below:

A customisation showcase also dropped. It’s 23 minutes long and it gives us a glimpse of some of the customisation options, alongside interviews from members of the development team.

Plus, a gameplay trailer was also released, allowing us to see some of the action scenes from the game.

Gameplay

Saints Row (2022) brings in a new cast of characters that you get to know, with the main character being customisable in both their overall aesthetic and their gender, though we will touch more on that in the next section.

The developer, Deep Silver Volition, set the game in the American Southwest with nine different territories for the player to explore. While we don’t know what every area will consist of, we do know about El Dorado (which is being described as a discount Las Vegas) Rancho Providencia (which is a rural town) and Monte Vista (which is a suburban area that houses the rich and famous).

Players will also be able to open up their own businesses in each area to make more money, though we can assume that these won’t be the most legitimate of ventures.

Unlike the other games in the series, there will be no superpowers and the game will be toned down overall. There are three separate but equally powerful criminal factions in the area that the player will have to take down, including The Idols, Marshall Defence Industries and Los Panteros.

Customisation

One of the biggest talking points of the Saints Row reboot is the extensive customisation options given to the player. As we already know, you can customise your own character with eight different presets, with a community section also added which we assume will allow players to upload their own presets.

The customisation is very detailed, as you have control over the eyebrows, nose, ears, head shape and hairstyle of your protagonist. Supposedly, the settings are all asymmetrical, which should make your characters look more naturally human.

You have the choice of adding tattoos or scars to give your character even more personality, with plenty of clothing choices also added in for good measure. And in terms of your voice, there are eight options, meaning that you should be able to create a wholly individual character for your playthrough.

Players will also have access to a custom car shop called Jim Rab’s, with over 80 vehicles in the game, all with their own presets. You can alter the paint, tires, side panels and height.

The developers have also mentioned that you can colour in parts of your guns or restyle them all together, with some of the images on the site showing someone using an umbrella and a guitar case as a rocket launcher. Finally, the HQ can be customised with various collectables, with the option to even change up the vehicles that your crew drives.

That’s all we know about Saints Row (2022) so far, but we’ll be updating this article as we get closer to the launch date later this year.