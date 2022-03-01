Safari on iOS is about to get a neat Dark Mode upgrade

The Dark Mode within Apple’s Safari web browser is about to get better within iOS 15 or when iOS 16 arrives on iPhone later this year, according to a new report.

When searching within the public WebKit code on GitHub, 9to5Mac found evidence of a new setting that would enable users to set their light or dark mode preferences for individual websites.

While Dark Mode has been around for more than two years on Safari, sites optimised for the the retina protection mode will display content in line with the overall system settings.

Now, according to that WebKit code, Apple is about to give users more power with an option that enables “overriding the system colour-scheme with a per-website preference.” So, even if your phone is in light mode, you can choose to view and save a preference for a certain site to be displayed in Dark Mode, according to the code.

The feature is labelled as “to be announced” within the WebKit code, so it’s not clear whether it’ll arrive before iOS 16. Apple is preparing to launch iOS 15.4 in the next few weeks, which is thought to be the last major update before Apple announces iOS 16 this summer.

Elsewhere, Safari is also doing to allow users to allow or block the “modal” pop ups on a site-by-site basis, according to the report, enabling users to prohibit those particularly active sites from affecting their experience too much.

In the meantime iPhone and iPad users can look forward to a significant iOS 15.4 upgrade, which includes Face ID with Mask, a brand new Siri voice in the US, new anti-stalking features for AirTags, and the Universal Control feature which enables an iPad to be used as an extra display for a Mac with the ability to drag and drop content. We expect iOS 15.4 to arrive sometime this month, following the rumoured launch event on March 8.