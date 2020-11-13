S21 Ultra could pack huge Galaxy Note feature – kind of

The rumour mill for 2021 flagship phones has already begun to pick up speed and the Samsung Galaxy S21 is at the forefront. The latest news suggests the S21 Ultra could get a beloved Note feature – but it won’t get the full package.

The Galaxy Note range is in a strange place right now – in particular, the Galaxy Note 20 represented a convoluted mish-mash of specs for a range that was previously the powerhouse of Samsung.

The latest rumour comes courtesy of a team-up from popular leakers. The initial declaration came from prominent Samsung leaker Ice universe who stated: “Yes, I can 100% confirm that S21 Ultra supports S Pen.” The inclusion of a stylus with the S21 Ultra certainly makes a lot of sense, given the gargantuan size of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Not so fast says leaker prodigy Ishan Agarwal who looked to clarify his fellow tipster’s report:

There you have it. According to Agarwal, the new Galaxy S21 Ultra may indeed support the use of an S-Pen and its functionality but you won’t be getting one with the device along with a place to store it inside the phone.

The writing could be on the wall for the Note range with models like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 2 more and more encroaching on its territory as the traditional performance beast or productivity titan of the Samsung range of phones. However, until one of these larger screen devices starts including a space for the stylus in the body, it seems unlikely the end of the Note range will occur. We aren’t expecting the large Galaxy Z Fold 2 to support the use of the S Pen, but whether support could come for it successor remains up in the air.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 produced another news tidbit just today, with the reveal of Samsung’s first 5nm chip. However, said Exynos chip won’t actually be debuting on the next flagship Galaxy.

