You might want to skip the Note 10 and wait for the Galaxy S11 if this ‘leak’ is correct

The latest Samsung leak reveals a revolutionary camera upgrade for the Samsung Galaxy S11 — and if it skips the Note 10 as rumoured, then you might want to too.

Ice Universe, the Twitter tipster, claims that the new Samsung Galaxy S11 will boast a much-improved sensor. If true it’s one of Samsung’s biggest flagship camera upgrades for four years, and your pictures should have far more detail than before. But the sucker punch is that this all-new sensor won’t feature on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, expected to be released in October 2019.

CMOS stands for Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor, but essentially they are the sensors which capture details in the pictures you take. Generally speaking, you want a larger sensor to be able to capture more detail in a shot, so depending on the execution this could be a big step forward.

In our in-depth review of the Samsung Galaxy S10 camera, we had noticed that its “heavy-handed noise reduction and sharpening has resulted in loss of detail, making flowers look a little over-processed”, so this change is hopefully a move in the right direction if Samsung wants to compete with the snappers on the Huawei P30 Pro and iPhone XS.

It will be disappointing to fans waiting for the Note 10 to hear that it will miss out on this improved tech, and it’s far from the first such rumour. We’ve also heard that the Note 10 will not receive Samsung’s new 64-megapixel high-resolution camera, and though mass production has just started on a new 5x optical zoom lens, it’s not expected to be ready for the Note 10 either. For fans of Samsung’s flagship phablet this is disappointing news, and some may even be tempted to think that the Note 10 will be a damp squib — at least when compared to the Galaxy S11, due in Spring 2020.