Samsung Galaxy S10 E: Price, release date, specs and all the latest leaks

Samsung Galaxy S10 E – Price, release date and all the latest news

Talk of Samsung’s forthcoming flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S10 has been at a near constant for the last few months; a render here, a leaked benchmark score there. Collectively we’ve built up a pretty clear picture as to what it might offer. But what about its apparently smaller, simpler sibling: the Samsung Galaxy S10 E?

The S10 E, which has also been regularly referred to as the ‘S10 Lite’, is expected to be the smallest (and most affordable) of the S10 party; packing a 5.8-inch display compared to the S10’s expected 6.1-inch screen and the S10 Plus’ 6.4-inch offering. Here’s everything we think we know about the handset so far.

Samsung Galaxy S10 E – Colours and design

Prolific tipster Roland Quandt has published a wealth of seemingly legitimate information and imagery surrounding the Galaxy S10 E and its siblings on German technology website WinFuture.de. The images alone grant some insight into what the E has in store, but Quandt has fleshed out the leaked press shots with additional information surrounding the phone’s hardware and functionality.

The phone is expected to launch in black, green, ‘canary yellow’ and ‘prism white’ colour schemes, with the promise of a blue finish arriving later down the line; perhaps as a carrier exclusive, depending on the market.

Like the other S10 SKUs, the E is expected to sport a metal frame set between a glass front and back, however the design is going to feel decidedly more Samsung Galaxy S7 than S7 Edge, with word that unlike the standard S10 and S10 Plus, the E won’t benefit from a rounded frontage and instead utilise flat cover glass.

As apparent in the site’s renders, this trait also gives the display’s bezels a thicker appearance, not unlike those of the Pocophone F1.

One key hardware rumour that’s attached itself to the Galaxy S10 for some time is the promise of a new ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, which is something that the S10 E is also likely to miss out on. Instead, the phone will likely feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, set within its metal frame – a detail that the company’s Galaxy A7 (2018) already boasts.

With the sensor falling to the right side of the S10 E’s body, the volume rocker will reside on the phone’s left, however, it’s unclear whether the hardware key shown underneath will serve as a power key or a small Bixby (Samsung’s digital assistant) key. There’s also talk of all three S10 models still sporting the conventional 3.5mm headphone jack, which has all but died out in the high-end space at this point.

Samsung Galaxy S10 E – Screen

As for the screen itself, aside from the fact that the S10 E will feature a smaller 5.8-inch panel (with rounded corners) compared to its siblings, there’s little else we know about it right now. The panel is expected to be one of Samsung’s own Super AMOLED offerings, with an always-on mode, an extended aspect ratio and a respectable screen-to-body ratio to complement the phone’s slender appearance.

While the screens on Samsung’s flagships haven’t dipped below WQHD resolution since 2014’s Galaxy S5, the S10 E could potentially lean into its affordable nature in this area and sport Full HD+ resolution in place of anything crisper. There’s no word yet as to whether HDR support is included.

Samsung Galaxy S10 E – Hardware, Software and Battery

Reassuringly, the expected performance gap doesn’t seem all that huge, no matter which S10 model you opt for. The S10 E is expected to sport either the forthcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Samsung’s own Exynos 9820 (depending on region); the same chip that’s slated to power both of the other S10 variants as well.

As for performance, early benchmarking scores for Geekbench 4, spotted by tech site 91mobiles, suggest that the Snapdragon version, at least, scores comparatively well against Apple’s A12 Bionic chip (although not quite as high) – the same one used to power the company’s current iPhone lineup: the XR, XS and XS Max.

The S10 E is also expected to feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with microSD expandability up to 512GB. By comparison, the standard S10 is expected to start at the same level but will also be available with 8GB of RAM and double the internal storage.

A respectable 3100mAh battery is expected to keep the S10 E powered on and being a high-end Samsung, we’re also anticipating fast wired and wireless charging too.

Samsung Galaxy S10 E – Camera

Based on the bevvy of rumours and renders out there, beyond its size one of the key hardware differentiators between the S10 E and its more costly siblings is its camera setup. Like the regular Galaxy S10, it’s expected to feature an Infinity-O display with a punch hold camera that’s surrounded by pixels.

However, unlike the S10 and S10 Plus, it looks as though the phone’s main camera setup will consist of a comparatively humble dual-sensor array, which is a real shame considering both other models are expected to bring either a triple or even more impressive quad-camera array to the table; possibly an advanced take on the setup that Samsung first introduced with 2018’s Galaxy A9.

As for resolution, we’re expecting at least an 8-megapixel front-facer, plus a new 12-megapixel rear snapper with a secondary 13-megapixel sensor on-hand for 2x lossless optical zoom and to provide depth data for Portrait Mode-style shots.

Samsung Galaxy S10 E – Price and Release Date

Technology website Gizmodo published a report in December 2018 citing information from a “leading tech retailer” that included purported pricing for the entire Galaxy S10 family, with the S10 E coming in at £669, some £130 less than the anticipated starting price of the standard 6GB/128GB Galaxy S10.

Samsung has set a date of February 20 for its S10 launch event and there’s little reason to assume that S10 E wouldn’t be part of the festivities. A recent report from GSMArena also cites a global release for the S10 series of March 8.