The Samsung Galaxy S10 hasn’t even launched yet, but the South Korean firm has conceded that most of us know what’s coming.

Samsung’s US pre-order page has gone live, and it reveals the S10’s release date: March 8 (via Android Police).

“We know you know what is coming soon,” the page reads, encouraging visitors to sign up to reserve a handset for pre-order between now and 11:59pm ET on February 20 − aka launch day.

You’ll then have to return to the Samsung site and actually place your order at some point between 12:01am ET on February 21 and 11:59pm ET on March 7.

However, to complicate matters, the page adds that “Not all Galaxy device versions are eligible for this offer”, hinting that March 8 isn’t the release date for all of the different models.

The word on the street is that an S10, S10 E and S10 Plus are coming, and that a 5G version of the S10 Plus will arrive later this year.

According to rumours, the Galaxy S10 E will be a 5.8-inch device with a flat screen, 128GB of storage, and a £669 SIM-free UK price.

The 6.1-inch Galaxy S10, meanwhile, will apparently come in two storage models in the UK – 128GB and 512GB – for £799 and £999, respectively.

Leading the pack, in terms of both price and screen size, will be the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10 Plus. It’s apparently set to be offered with three storage capacities: 128GB for £899, 512GB for £1099, and 1TB for £1399.

The pre-order reservation page also confirms that you’ll be able to trade in a handset for a discount on the S10.

High-end models, such as the Note 9, S9 and iPhone XS, will get you $550 off, while older, on-their-knees handsets will get you as little as $50 off.

The S10 family will launch at an event in San Francisco on February 20, apparently alongside the foldable Samsung Galaxy X.

