Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus exposed in official-looking press render

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ Plus looks like it might be the Android smartphone to beat in 2019 and this leaked press render does nothing to dispel that theory.

After numerous leaks, concepts and mock-ups, what appears to be the first press image of the eagerly-awaited handset. 91Mobiles brings the image (above), which features many of the rumoured hallmarks of the Android Pie phone.

There’s the dual-lens punch hole in the top right corner of a practically bezel-free display. On the rear of the render there’s a triple lens camera, arranged horizontally. Importantly, there’s no sign of a physical fingerprint sensor, which is fitting given the expectation of an in-display fingerprint sensor will be nestling within the handset.

The site in question doesn’t mention where it obtained the images, other than to say it was a reliable source. Previously, the site has published CAD-based renders, but say this ‘Prism White’ S10 Plus is the real thing.

Previous rumours have suggested the device will have a 6.4-inch display, along with an AMOLED display rocking a QHD+ resolution.

We’re also also expecting the device to arrive with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, or Samsung’s own Exynos 9820 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM. Speculation has suggested there’ll be up to 1TB of storage, plus the now-standard Bixby button on the lest hand side of the device.

Samsung will officially unveil the device on February 20 during its Unpacked event on February 20. The company is also expected to showcase the S10 Lite and standard Galaxy S10 handsets during the event, which takes place four days prior to the MWC 2019 expo in Barcelona.

Reports today, suggest a 5G version of the S10 Plus will be delayed until much later in the year.

