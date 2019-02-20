Samsung has never been shy about cramming its flagship phones with high-end specs, but the Galaxy S10 Plus Performance Edition takes things to a ridiculous new level.

While the regular version of the just-announced S10 Plus comes with a very respectable 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the Performance Edition ups that to a whopping 12GB RAM and, wait for it, 1TB of internal storage. That’s pretty much double the top storage you can get on the iPhone XS.

Samsung confirmed earlier in the year that it had begun manufacturing 1TB memory chips suitable for phones so it’s really no surprise to see them being put to use here.

There’s expandable storage here too, so in theory you can add a 512GB microSD card to this phone and have more than 1.5TB of storage in your pocket. Impressive stuff, especially if you’re the sort of person who simply must carry everything offline with them all the time.

The impact of 12GB RAM seems less obvious and it’ll be interesting to see whether or not there’s a notable improvement in performance when compared to the 8GB RAM model or even the 6GB RAM version of the Samsung Galaxy S10e.

Another benefit of the Performance Edition is the ceramic back, a switch from the glass you’ll find on all the other models. It’ll come in black or white when it ships on March 8 for an equally huge price of £1399. That makes it the most expensive entry in the series yet.

The rest of the Performance Edition mirrors the standard S10 Plus. That means you’ll be getting a curved 6.4-inch quad-HD+ HDR OLED display, Exynos 9820 chipset, 4100 mAh battery and a triple camera array on the back. It can also wirelessly charge other Qi-enabled devices.

