New Galaxy S10 leak highlights some subtle differences between models

A new leak appears to show the entire Samsung Galaxy S10 family, though it features one fewer phone that many of us had been expecting.

Prolific tech tipster Evan Blass has tweeted a picture that shows off three unannounced mobiles − apparently the S10E, S10 and S10 Plus.

Read more: Best smartphone

Unfortunately, each of the handsets is wrapped up in a clear plastic phone case, so while Blass’ shot provides us with a decent look at the line-up, the view is ever so slightly restricted.

It isn’t clear what the ‘E’ in S10E stands for (if anything) − ‘Edge’ would seem to be a strong possibility, since Samsung has used this before − but it’s the smallest of the bunch. The S10 Plus, unsurprisingly, is the big boy of the range.

According to the leak, the S10E will feature a dual rear camera setup, which the S10 and S10 Plus will each feature triple rear sensors.

The S10 Plus will also feature a double-hole punch cutout at the top right of its display, while the other two handsets will have a single-hole punch cutout in roughly the same place.

Fellow tipster Ice Universe has also weighed in, adding that Samsung is planning to unveil a Galaxy S10 Plus model with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage with a ceramic back cover.

“This ceramic has a special process that is not only scratch resistant but also resistant to falling, but the weight will increase. This is the most advanced version of the S10+,” Ice Universe added.

The successor to the Samsung Galaxy S9 has been the subject of numerous leaks over the past few months, and the word on the street is that the South Korean giant is planning to launch four versions of the S10: a pared down model, a standard model, a Plus model and a Plus model with 5G support.

Read more: Best Android phones

However, it’s looking increasingly likely that that 5G version will available in very limited quantities.

We expect to hear everything at Samsung’s Unpacked 2019 event on February 20.

Are you excited about the S10? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.