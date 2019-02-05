Alleged Samsung Galaxy S10 colours revealed in hefty new leak

A multitude of details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 have leaked over recent weeks, but until now, we haven’t heard a great deal about what colours the handset will be available in.

Tipster Roland Quandt, who has a strong track record, has revealed the alleged S10 colour range on WinFuture, as well as several legitimate-looking renders showing what they’ll look like.

According to Quandt, the S10, S10 Plus and S10 E will initially be available in black, green and white colour schemes. The images above and below show how each of these could look:

A blue version of the S10 could also be on the cards, but this will apparently come out at a later date. The blue version of the Galaxy Note 9 is my personal favourite, so I’ve got high hopes.

And the top-spec Galaxy S10 Plus – the one that’s been rumoured to feature a whopping 12GB of RAM, 1TB of internal storage and 5G support – will reportedly be available in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour schemes.

Leaks have claimed that the Galaxy S10 E will feature a 5.8-inch display and have a starting price of £669 SIM-free in the UK.

The S10, meanwhile, will reportedly have a 6.1-inch display and come in two storage models in the UK – 128GB and 512GB – costing £799 and £999, respectively.

Leading the pack, in terms of both price and screen size, will be the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10 Plus. It’s apparently set to be offered with three storage capacities: 128GB for £899, 512GB for £1099, and 1TB for £1399.

The S10 is expected to be unveiled at a dedicated launch event in San Francisco on February 20, just ahead of MWC 2019. It could launch alongside the foldable Samsung Galaxy X, which could cost even more than the top-spec S10 Plus.

Which alleged Samsung Galaxy S10 colour scheme do you like best?