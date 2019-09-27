Russian Grand Prix 2019: Time, TV channel and live stream details

The 16th stop on this year’s Formula One world tour is the Sochi Autodrom, with Russian Grand Prix practice, qualifying and the main race taking place across Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You’ll be pleased to hear that there are no (particularly) early morning starts this weekend.

The last two Russian GPs have been won by Mercedes teammates Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, but they both failed to make the podium in Singapore last week. Will Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, who finished third in Sochi last year, be able to build on his maiden victory of the season?

Our guide explains how to catch this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix action, including channels and UK times for practice races, qualifying and, of course, the main event. Plus, how to live stream everything, no matter where in the world you are.

Russian Grand Prix Schedule – What time is the F1 on TV?

Here’s this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix race schedule (all times BST):

Friday, September 27

8:45am − Russian GP Practice One build-up

9am − Russian GP Practice One

12:45pm − Russian GP Practice Two build-up

1pm − Russian GP Practice Two

Saturday, September 28

9:45am − Russian GP Practice Three build-up

10am − Russian GP Practice Three

12pm − Russian GP Qualifying build-up

1pm − Russian GP Qualifying

3:45pm − The F1 Show

Sunday, September 29

10:30am − Russian GP Pit Lane

11:30am − Russian GP On the Grid

12:10pm − THE RUSSIAN GRAND PRIX

2pm − Russian GP Paddock

3:55pm − Russian GP full race replay

Russian Grand Prix – TV channel and live stream details

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1 and Sky One. You can also watch the action unfold by using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

Worried that you might not be able to access Sky Go where you live? A common workaround is to use a VPN. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country. And we’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

If you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a Now TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £9.99 (for a Day Pass), £14.99 (for a Week Pass). The Week Pass is obviously the best value for F1 fanatics, especially if you’ve got a free schedule on both Saturday and Sunday.

To catch Channel 4’s highlights from 7pm on Sunday, you’ll need to head to the normal broadcast channel or the All 4 website linked below for an on-demand service:

Alternatively, you can watch the action using the All 4 mobile app:

