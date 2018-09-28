F1 Russian Grand Prix Live Stream: Race schedule, UK times and coverage

We’re reaching the business end of the 2018 Formula 1 season, and the pressure is building on current leader Lewis Hamilton. The Sochi Autodrom is the setting for this weekend’s battle. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Russian Grand Prix online, including the race schedule, UK times, and TV channel details.

Hamilton failed to make the podium at last year’s Russian Grand Prix, while Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas took top spot − and his first ever F1 victory. Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, who currently sits 40 points behind Hamilton, took second place, with Kimi Raikkonen finishing third.

The two Finns are Vettel and Hamilton’s closest challengers this season, but in truth the German and Brit are well ahead of the rest of the pack. With just five races left after the Russian GP, Vettel will be desperate to close the gap at the top.

Here’s our guide on how to catch the 2018 Russian Grand Prix from the UK, including channels and times for practice races, qualifying and, of course, the main event.

You’ll be pleased to hear that there are no early morning starts this weekend.

Russian Grand Prix Schedule: What time is the F1 on TV?

Here’s the full Russian Grand Prix schedule (all times BST):

Friday September 28

8:45am – Russian GP Practice One build-up

9am – Russian GP Practice One

12:45pm – Russian GP Practice Two build-up

1pm – Russian GP Practice Two

Saturday September 29

9:45am – Russian GP Practice Three build-up

10am – Russian GP Practice Three

12pm – Russian GP Qualifying build-up

1pm – Russian GP Qualifying

2:35pm – The F1 Show

Sunday September 30

10.30pm – Russian GP Pit Lane

11:30pm – Russian GP On the Grid

12:10pm – THE RUSSIAN GRAND PRIX

3:30pm – Russian GP Paddock

Russian Grand Prix 2018: How to watch the F1 online and on TV

Sky and Channel 4 have both got TV rights for the 2018 season, but the Russian Grand Prix is one of several races that will be exclusive to Sky this season. You can catch the highlights via Channel 4.

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in – in 4K, no less – on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1. You can also catch the action by using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

And finally, if you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss a moment of the action, you can pick up a Now TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £6.99 (for a Day Pass) or £10.99 (for a Week Pass).

The Week Pass is obviously the best value for F1 fans, especially if you’re planning to watch everything that goes down from Friday through to Sunday.

You can access Now TV in a number of ways, including apps for your phone, tablet or smart TV, or streaming devices and sticks. The company also has its own dedicated Now TV box that you can pick up for a bargain price.

Share your Russian Grand Prix race predictions with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.