Running low on PlayStation Plus? Get 15 months for under £50 with this Prime Day deal

This Amazon Prime Day, the retailer is offering a staggering 15 months of PlayStation Plus for under £50, which is less than the annual membership cost.

Buy Now: 15 months of PlayStation Plus now just £48.99 (Save £17.99) at Amazon UK

12 months of the online subscription would normally run players £49.99, so this deal essentially saves you a couple of pennies while also throwing in three additional months for good measure.

With the exception of free-to-play titles, PlayStation Plus is required for online multiplayer on PS4, and the same will likely apply to the forthcoming PS5. So, if you’re running low, now is the perfect time to boost your membership.

Each month, PlayStation Plus also offers a selection of free titles that, once added to your digital library, will be yours to keep forever. All you need to do is maintain an active subscription, which this deal should more than help with.

This month’s highlight is Detroit: Become Human. A fun, futuristic narrative adventure that, despite a few flaws, offers and otherwise stellar experience with gorgeous visuals. Here’s a glimpse from our 3.5/5 review:

‘Detroit: Become Human is complicated. It’s a technological marvel with great performances and an entertaining narrative at its core. Kara, Connor and Markus are all given enough room to breathe as characters that you feel connected to all of them. I cared about where their stories would end.’

You can also gain access to free downloadable goodies such as dynamic themes, exclusive multiplayer betas and extra digital discounts on select titles. In our eyes, PS Plus is essential for PlayStation gamers.

Want to stay up to date with Amazon Prime Day 2019? We’ve got you covered. For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More