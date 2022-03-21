Rumours suggest next MacBook Air has been delayed until late 2022

New rumours suggest that there won’t be a new MacBook Air until late this year, with no new high-end MacBook Pro expected until 2023.

Mark Gurman, renowned leaker on all things Apple, claims the company won’t be launching the next MacBook Air until late this year, and that there won’t be any high-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models unveiled until 2023.

Gurman previously claimed that Apple is planning to launch a MacBook Air with a new design, the yet-to-be unveiled M2 chipset and MagSafe technology. He had initially suggested it would arrive midway through the year, but now it looks like we’ll have to wait a few more months.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors) has suggested that the MacBook Air will launch either in the late second quarter or the early third quarter of the year, indicating that the laptop could launch around September, which would line up with Gurman’s previous claims.

Gurman also mentioned that Apple is unlikely to update either model of the high-end MacBook Pro models this year, as the laptop is expected to include the upcoming M2 Pro and M2 Max processors.

But we should still see a MacBook Pro update this year, with a M2 processor upgrade expected for the 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop.

It’s important to note that Apple has not confirmed these claims, and so it’s still unclear whether multiple variations of the M2 chipset are in the works for future laptops.

Other rumours suggests that the announcement of the new processor line-up means that the M-series chips will have an upgrade cycle of two years, although we’ll have to wait for an official announcement from Apple to see if that’s accurate.

