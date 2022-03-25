Rumours suggest Apple will ditch MacBook Air name for 15-inch model

New rumours suggest Apple is working on a new 15-inch MacBook laptop with a focus on productivity, but it supposedly won’t be called the MacBook Air.

Analyst and renowned Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo (via Twitter) claimed that the company is working on a 15-inch laptop that should launch in the last quarter of next year and that it might not keep the MacBook Air name.

Seeing as Kuo does not offer up a new name for the laptop, it’s possible that it could stick with the simple name of MacBook. This name has been used previously, with the last 12-inch MacBook being discontinued in 2019.

Kuo does mention that the company will aim to use the same 30W power adaptors as the MacBook Air, even if the larger display will consume more power. This suggests it won’t be as powerful as say, a MacBook Pro, and will likely pack the entry-level M1 or M2 processor.

That doesn’t mean that Apple will be ditching the Air branding entirely though. Plenty of insiders suggest we could still see a 13-inch MacBook Air 2022 later this year, with a new design and more colourful options. It could also possibly feature a Mini LED display, an M2 processor and new MagSafe charging connection.

But even with the incoming MacBook Air refresh, it’s great to hear that Apple could be launching a new 15-inch laptop for those who don’t need a professional-grade performance. And there’s plenty of space in the market for MacBook Air to coexist with a 15-inch MacBook.

Of course, it’s important to remember that Apple has not commented on these rumours, so it’s worth taking everything with a pinch of salt for now.

Let us know on Twitter if you think this 15-inch MacBook will be in the Air family, and check back in with Trusted Reviews for more Apple-related news.