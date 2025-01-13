Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Rumoured imminent Switch 2 reveal might be a half measure

Chris Smith

The Nintendo Switch 2 is going to be revealed as soon as January 16 according to credible reports from gaming industry insiders.

The next-generation handheld is tipped for a launch later this week, amid a flurry of leaks that emerged last week during CES 2025.

It’s not clear whether Nintendo may have pushed up its own plans to launch amid the leaks, or whether a mid-January launch was always on the cards.

Nintendo had set itself a target of the end of March this year to unveil the console, so a launch in three days without much prior notice would betray industry convention around building excitement. However, Nintendo is no stranger to springing announcements on us.

Today’s whisperings do make it seem like the Switch 2 launch is inevitable this week. The Verge’s Tom Warren commented it “should be the Switch 2 reveal this week” while the podcaster NateTheHate is also going public for a prediction (via Eurogamer).

The podcaster says Nintendo will focus on revealing the console hardware rather than major new first-party games. That might be a sign Nintendo is concerned about the recent leaks and has decided to show off the new machine.

Maybe we’ll get an insight into the additional functionality that makes the Switch 2 such a long awaited sequel. The podcaster reckons we might start to hear about games at the end of February or beginning of March.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.

