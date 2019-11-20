Rumoured Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite could have better specs than the S10

We’ve been hearing lots about the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite recently, and this latest rumour continues to suggest the phone won’t actually be that Lite at all – instead it looks like it’ll pack specs on par, if not better, than the regular Galaxy S10.

Twitter leaker Ishan Agarwal has suggested the forthcoming Galaxy S10 Lite will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset – that’s the same chip you’ll find in the brand’s high-end flagship devices like the Galaxy S10 Plus and Note 10 in the US.

The tweet, which you can see below, also details a three-camera layout on the back and a high-resolution sensor on the front for selfies. Those rear cameras are rumoured to consist of a main 48MP sensor, 5MP depth and 12MP ultra-wide.

Those megapixel counts, for the main sensor anyway, are larger than you’ll find on the regular S10 and S10 Plus, however more megapixels don’t always mean better pictures. We’ve seen plenty of mid-range phones pack a 48MP sensor this year so this news is hardly surprising.

Traditionally, Samsung’s ‘Lite’ phones of the past have always sacrificed performance for a much more affordable price. The fact that it appears things are going in a different direction this time around is certainly intriguing.

An actual release for this phone still remains up in the air and whether it’ll come this year or early next remains to be seen. There’s always a chance Samsung might use the big CES 2020 show in January to unveil it or maybe we’ll see a separate Unpacked event. We also wouldn’t completely rule out this S10 Lite turning into the S11 Lite to ensure the naming schemes don’t get too confusing.

2020 looks to be a big year for the Samsung, with the flagship Galaxy S11 likely to be unveiled in the first few months of the year and a followup to the Galaxy Fold foldable phone expected at some point too.

