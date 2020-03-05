Rumour suggests we’ll see first Xbox Series X gameplay tonight – we’re not convinced

A new rumour has surfaced suggesting we’ll see our first Xbox Series X gameplay demo tonight during AMD’s Financial Analyst Day presentation.

A post on Reddit claims Microsoft will join Lisa Su (AMD’s CEO) on the call to show off ray tracing demos running on the Xbox Series X, while also presenting a teaser of an unnamed racing game.

The Reddit post also suggests the ray tracing performance will be ’30 to 50% more efficient’ compared to what Nvidia’s RTX graphics cards are capable. That would be a massive leap for AMD, which currently offers no GPU capable of hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

Related: Xbox Series X

Is this a plausible rumour? Not really. While the Xbox Series X may well be referenced during AMD’s Financial Analyst Day presentation, since it features AMD’s upcoming RDNA 2 GPU architecture, it’s very unlikely Microsoft will have a major presence. To have gameplay demos at this sort of event is unprecedented too, and would also be a very unusual way for Microsoft to unveil gameplay footage from its next-gen console for the very first time.

Remember, the Financial Analyst Day is aimed at investors rather than general consumers, so AMD will be more interested in laying out roadmaps for its company rather than wowing audiences with the capability of its hardware.

What’s more, the Reddit post claims, ‘RDNA2 was created exclusively for Microsoft and high power Radeon GPUs’ which is likely to be bogus since the PS5 is widely expected to feature the technology too, especially since Sony has already confirmed it’s using AMD hardware with ray tracing capabilities.

Related: AMD Big Navi

Stranger things have happened though, and you’ll be able to check out for sure during the Financial Analyst Day here, starting from 9pm UK time. While we doubt we’ll hear any Xbox Series X news, it’s entirely possible we’ll finally see some details on the rumoured Big Navi graphics cards instead.

In fact, the Reddit post even referenced these Big Navi graphics cards by suggesting three will be announced, with the most powerful offering”18.x TF” for $999. How accurate are these claims? We’ll find out tonight.

Deputy Computing Editor Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a v…