Rumour: Apple Watch to add Touch ID, but how?

A new rumour suggests Apple is working on a Touch ID fingerprint sensor for the next-generation Apple Watch Series 6.

iUpdate and The Verifier are jointly reporting on changes it believes are coming to the Apple Watch and the watchOS 7 operating system this year.

The sources, which also brought word of potential Apple TV changes earlier this week, reckons Apple is considering two options for the execution (via 9to5Mac).

It says Apple is potting building the fingerprint sensor into the watch’s Digital Crown. The best option would be building the Touch ID sensor into the display itself, as we’ve seen from many smartphone manufacturers.

It’s possible Apple could do both, with a Digital Crown sensor in 2020 and an under-display version coming the following year. Rumours of an under-display fingerprint sensor for the iPhone have been around for quite a while now, but that’s unlikely to happen in the next year.

Apple has neglected the Apple Watch when it comes to biometric security, as there is no camera for a Face ID sensor either. At the moment, the only protection is a pin code that must be inputted when users place the device on their wrists or by unlocking their iPhone.

The report also suggests that Apple is planning to add sleep tracking and blood oxygen detection to the next major version of the watchOS operating system, expected this year.

However, the sources in question have a hit and miss track record when it comes to predicting future Apple tech. We’d take these rumours with a pinch of salt for now as somewhat educated guesses.

Apple is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 6 in September this year, while watchOS 7 is probably going to arrive in June at WWDC. However, it’s difficult to predict anything at the moment, especially amid rumours Apple might delay the launch of the golden goose, the iPhone 12, until 2021.

