Ruark Audio has announced the first device in its new Made in England range, a limited edition version of its R5 speaker called the R5 MiE.

Ruark is teaming up with master craftspeople to design the products for the Made in England – or MiE – project. These devices are built using traditional techniques and FSC-approved timbers, veneers and materials.

The first device in the range is an even more premium version of its R5 High Fidelity System, the R5 MiE.

The limited edition version of the R5 is hand-crafted from several layers of walnut bonded to a black substrate and veneer-clad enclosures. The veneer is made in Italy from commercially grown sustainable woods like Poplar, and layers of lacquer are applied and hand sanded between coats.

The parts for the R5 MiE’s cabinet are made in a Suffolk workshop, before the speaker is hand-assembled and tested at Ruark’s HQ in Southend-on-Sea. The company compares the careful process of assembling the R5 to the making of a fine Swiss watch.

The R5 MiE features the same audio enhancements found on the limited edition R5 Signature, including revised routing of key signal paths, high purity oxygen free speaker cables and STEREO+ sound processing.

The result is “a natural and detailed soundstage that extends way beyond its compact dimensions”, according to Ruark.

With just 35 units set to be produced, the R5 MiE is priced at a jaw-dropping £2000. The limited number is to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the first Ruark Acoustics speakers released in 1986.

The speaker will be available exclusively at John Lewis from this November, but you’ll have to act fast if you want one as Ruark expects the speakers to sell quickly.