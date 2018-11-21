This MSI bundle of the lust-worthy RTX 2080 graphics card offers insane value, throwing in Battlefield V, a pair of MSI GH70 USB gaming headphones and a $20 Steam voucher. For more great deals like this, check out our Black Friday Deals hub.

How much does this MSI GeForce RTX 2080 GAMING X TRIO 8GB Graphics Card bundle cost? Just £739.97. When you consider that the Founder’s Edition of the RTX 2080 actually costs £749 without any extra goodies, this Black Friday deal offers outstanding value.

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 GAMING X TRIO 8GB Graphics Card bundle – Black Friday deals MSI GeForce RTX 2080 GAMING X TRIO 8GB Graphics Card + MSI GH70 USB gaming headphones + Battlefield V code + $20 Steam voucher Not only does this deal include the ray-tracing capable RTX 2080 card with a whopping £90 discount, but you also get a pair of MSI GH70 USB gaming headphones, a $20 Steam voucher code and the new Battlefield V bundled in at no extra charge!

This MSI-modified RTX 2080 boasts a triple-fan system to ensure the GPU doesn’t get too toasty when you push the graphics card to its limit. That said, it’s going to be hard to make this card buckle under pressure since its capable of playing modern games such as Shadow of the Tomb Raider in 4K with super-slick performance.

We gave the Founder’s Edition RTX 2080 GPU an 8 out of 10 score when we reviewed it. Here’s what we had to say: “The RTX 2080 may offer an almost identical 4K performance to the cheaper GTX 1080 Ti, but the addition of ray tracing and DLSS could well be enough to make this one of the most lust-worthy graphics cards on the market.”

The RTX 2080 offers ray-tracing for select games, with Battlefield V the very first title to be treated to the new technology. You won’t have to shell out extra money to play Battlefield V with this deal either, as it comes as part of the package.

We gave Battlefield V an 8 out of 10 score too. Here’s what our Games Editor Jake Tucker had to say about it: “Battlefield 5 is a good game, but not a great one. The multiplayer can be great fun when you find the right server, and the single player shines a light on parts of World War 2 that aren’t in the public consciousness.”

And let’s not forget about those MSI GH70 USB gaming headphones which you’re getting for free. These cans usually cost £89.99, so it’s truly mind boggling that MSI is willing to throw them into the bundle at no extra cost.

While we haven’t the reviewed the gaming headphones ourselves, Amazon user ‘Omar’ gave them a 4-star rating in his review and said: “They sound great, the bass from the sound effects that happen in game are incredible. The design is cool, it lights up from the sides and from what my friends have been saying the voice quality is great too. The best part is that they work for PS4, Xbox One, and PC which is a bonus for me. Overall I would recommend these to anyone and for the price they are now, it’s worth it.”

The $20 Steam voucher, meanwhile, will automatically covert into pounds upon purchase, leaving you free to spend it on any game in the Steam store.

