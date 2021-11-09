ROXi is launching its own TV Music App with backing from big-name singers, including Kylie Minogue and Robbie Williams.

ROXi is looking to create a streaming platform, similar to the likes of Disney+ or Netflix, but for music, with over 70 million tracks, music video channels and karaoke channels, all accessible to those in the UK.

Some of the games included are the Name The Song music game, where you can test you and your friend’s music knowledge, as well as Karaoke With The Stars sing-along tracks, where you can duet with your favourite artists.

The firm told us you can sing along with “pretty much” any artist in the app’s collection, which spans over 100,000 singers and bands. So if you’re feeling nostalgic for some early noughties, feel free to sing along with Kylie, or dip into some more current music with the likes of Ed Sheeran or Taylor Swift.

ROXi is also giving users the option to swap a pair of headphones for a ROXi Karaoke Microphone – individually worth £29.99 – that can be used to sing along to over 140,000 karaoke tracks.

The TV service has been developed by Brit Rob Lewis, with Grammy award-winning artist Sheryl Crow and singer Alesha Dixon backing the British venture. Robbie Williams and Kylie Minogue are also supporting the streaming app.

ROXi has streaming rights with Universal Music Group, Sony Music Group, Warner Music Group and Merlin, among others, so there shouldn’t ever be a shortage of music on the ROXi app. We’ll confirm how good the selection is when we get a chance to test it.

There are currently 70 million songs on the app, but new ones will be added each time a new music video, album or song is released, so you can stay up to date with the latest hits.

The app will be launching on Sky Q, Fire TV, Android TV and Google TV on supported Sony Bravia, Philips and Panasonic and Toshiba TVs, with support for Samsung TVs coming soon.

Luckily, anyone who doesn’t own a current Smart TV will still be able to access ROXi without needing to upgrade their TV, as it can be accessed via the ROXi Console, which can be found on the company’s website.