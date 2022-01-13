Rotel announces upgraded A12, CD14 and RCD-1572 MKII models

Rotel has introduced the A12MKII, CD14MKII and RCD-1572MKII hi-fi separates. This follows on from the launch of the A14MKII, RA-1572MKII, RA-1592MKII, RC-1572MKII, and RC-1590MKII as the Japanese hi-fi brand continues to upgrade models timed to its 60th anniversary.

The upgraded models feature improvements made to the circuit designs and enhancement of critical audio components, resulting in what Rotel says is an exceptional performance with “improved accuracy and greater acoustic detail”. The soundstage the new models deliver is claimed to be wider, with increased depth and a more naturally expressive performance.

All models have a new Texas Instruments 32-bit digital-to-analogue (DAC) converter, power supply refinements, precision acoustic coupling capacitors, and new circuit board layout isolation techniques to lower the noise floor and reduce distortion for a cleaner sound.

Each MKII CD player has received an upgraded CD drive mechanism and new CD controller chipset. The CD14MKII and RCD-1572MKII provide RCA outputs and a coaxial digital output, so they can be used as a CD transport with the DAC processes sent off-board for more system flexibility. The RCD-1572MKII also features a fully balanced, fully differential XLR output that rejects external noise and lowers RF interference.

The A12MKII, CD14MKII and RCD-1572MKII should already be on sale as you read this, available in silver and black finishes through authorized Rotel and Sumiko dealers in the USA and rest of the world.

Daren Orth, Chief Technology Officer of Rotel commented: “Rotel’s engineers leveraged over 60 years of experience with the latest technologies and innovations to develop these exceptional MKII models. We utilized Michi, Rotel and Tribute technologies, ensuring the new MKII models achieved the performance deserving of this iconic brand as we celebrate our anniversary.”

Suggested retail prices for the A12MKII are $1,099 / £949 / €1,099. The CD14MKII can be bought for $899 / £649 / €749 and for the RCD-1572MKII it is $1,099 / £995 / €1,099.