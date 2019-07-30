This Rose Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ render looks exceptional

As the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ edge onto the horizon, we’ve seen a new render of the “Rose” colourway, leaked from WinFuture.

The phone is also expected to come in the more mundane white, silver and black variants, but specific countries should get this pink colour at launch, and if these renders are anything to go by they are absolutely stunning.

The Note10+, the larger of the two, is going to be quite the performer, bringing either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ or Exynos 9820 with it depending on the market, coming with either a 12GB + 256GB or 12GB + 512GB memory setup. Pack in a 4,300 mAh battery with 45W fast charging and a triple camera set-up and stereo speakers, and you’ve got a nice phone on paper. What remains now is how the phone actually looks, a key part of the battle, even if it doesn’t have an impact on performance, it’s going to be a serious factor in whether or not buyers will go for the phone in stores.

Related: Best Android Phone

Prices could be high though, the Note 10 is expected to come in at $999, although we don’t have a solid idea on the price yet. It seems that phones are now happily past the thousand mark, which is painful.

This renders show a sleek looking phone with the camera encased in a clean enclosure on the back. Rounded edges make it look slick. The edge to edge screen looks great, even with the camera embedded in the front. Here’s hoping that the finished phone has a similar look to it, which makes it feel premium.

We’ll get a full look at that on August 7, when the launch event unveils both the Note 10+ and the regular Note 10. In the meantime, why not take a look at the renders.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More